PERU: National Production Grows 2.81% In January On An Annual Basis

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Peru's national production in January 2018 recorded a 2.81% increase on an annual basis, accelerating from the 1.32% rise posted in December 2017, said the country's statistics office.

The Peruvian national production growth in January reflects the performance of construction, transportation, storage and messaging, telecommunications, commerce, and agriculture, which accounted for around 50% of the result of the month. On the opposite side, the production of mining and hydrocarbons decreased, as well as electricity, gas, and water.

A positive evolution of external demand primarily drove the result recorded in January amid an increase in exports (+13%), traditional products (+12.8%), such as coffee, copper, zinc, gold, iron and tin and natural gas metal-mechanics and chemicals.

by Agencia CMA Latam

