PETROBRAS: Company May Pay Dividends Related To 1Q18 Results

(Agencia CMA Latam) - The Brazilian state-owned oil company Petrobras said it could pay dividends to shareholders related to its first-quarter results if the company's board approves new policies, said the company's CEO Pedro Parente during a press conference.

"The greater predictability we have in the company's results will allow us to have a more concrete possibility of paying dividends, and we have a very high possibility of doing so already over the 2018 first quarter results," he said.

by Agencia CMA Latam

