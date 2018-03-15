ARGENTINA: Merval Falls 0.35% As Aluar And Petrobras Shares Decline

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Merval, the main index of the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange, fell 0.35%, to 32,707.46 points - its third consecutive drop amid low trading volumes.

Aluar shares (-4.76%) had the worst decline among Merval's constituents, reflecting U.S. duties on steel and aluminum imports.

Petrobras (-3.10%) traded all day in negative territory after presenting net losses of R$ 5,477 billion in the fourth quarter of 2017 and closing in the red for the fourth year in a row.

Banco Francés (1.93%) and Cresud (1.52%) shares were among the stocks with the best daily performance.

The locally traded U.S. dollar rose 0.51%, to 20.34 Argentinean pesos, without intervention by the Central Bank of Argentina (BCRA). According to Gustavo Quintana, an analyst at PR Corredores, "demand for dollars in the foreign exchange market was revived, and without the official intervention, the exchange rate resumed the bullish path."

by Agencia CMA Latam

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.