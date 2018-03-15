Asian Markets Mostly Lower As U.S. Political Uncertainty Weighs

Asian stock are mostly lower on Friday as worries about trade wars and news that special counsel Robert Mueller has subpoenaed U.S. President Donald Trump's businesses weighed on investor sentiment.

Adding to the growing political uncertainty in the U.S., the Washington Post reported that Trump has decided to remove White House national security adviser H.R. McMaster from the administration.

The Australian market is modestly higher after conglomerate Wesfarmers said it plans to spin off supermarket giant Coles. Nevertheless, investors are cautious following news that Mueller has subpoenaed Trump's businesses.

In late-morning trades, the S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 16.60 points or 0.28 percent to 5,937.50, off a high of 5,950.70. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 18.00 points or 0.30 percent to 6,045.60.

Wesfarmers plans to spin off supermarket giant Coles and retain a 20 percent stake in the newly listed . Shares of Wesfarmers are gaining more than 5 percent.

Premier Investments said its net profit for the first half rose 9.4 percent on record sales at its stationary brand Smiggle and sleepwear chain Peter Alexander. The stationary and accessory chain store's shares are gaining almost 7 percent.

The major miners are advancing after iron ore prices rose for the second consecutive day. Rio Tinto is adding 0.6 percent, BHP Billiton is advancing almost 1 percent and Fortescue Metals is rising 1 percent.

Oil stocks are also higher after crude oil prices rose modestly overnight. Woodside Petroleum is edging up less than 0.1 percent, Santos is up 0.3 percent and Oil Search is adding 0.6 percent.

The big four banks - ANZ Banking, National Australia Bank, Westpac and Commonwealth Bank - are down in a range of 0.6 percent to 0.8 percent.

Gold miners are weak after gold prices fell to their lowest in March. Evolution Mining is down 0.4 percent and Newcrest Mining is declining almost 1 percent.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar fell to a one-week low against the U.S. dollar on Friday. The local unit was quoted at US$0.7794, down from US$0.7868 on Thursday.

The Japanese market slipped into negative territory after opening higher as worries about trade wars and news that Mueller has subpoenaed Trump's businesses weighed on investor sentiment.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 35.10 points or 0.16 percent to 21,768.85, after rising to a high of 21,879.28 in early trades.

The major exporters are weak as the yen strengthened. Mitsubishi Electric is declining more than 1 percent, while Sony and Canon are losing almost 1 percent each, and Panasonic is edging down less than 0.1 percent.

Among the major automakers, Toyota is down 0.2 percent and Honda is losing almost 1 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is lower by 0.7 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is down 0.6 percent.

In the oil space, Inpex and Japan Petroleum Exploration are lower by almost 1 percent each, despite crude oil prices rising overnight.

Among the market's best performers, Haseko Corp. is rising more than 3 percent, while Yamato Holdings and Taiyo Yuden are gaining more than 2 percent each.

On the flip side, Tokai Carbon is losing more than 3 percent, while Tokyo Dome, Ricoh Co. and TDK Corp. are all lower by more than 2 percent each.

In economic news, Japan will on Friday release final January numbers for industrial production.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the 106 yen-range on Friday.

Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Taiwan are also lower, while New Zealand and Shanghai are modestly higher.

On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed on Thursday in choppy trading as traders digested a slew of U.S. economic data, including a report from the Labor Department showing initial jobless claims edged lower in the week ended March 10.

While the Dow climbed 115.54 points or 0.5 percent to 24,873.66, the Nasdaq dipped 15.07 points or 0.2 percent to 7,418.74 and the S&P 500 edged down 2.15 points or 0.1 percent to 2,747.33.

The major European markets moved to the upside on Thursday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index edged up by 0.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index climbed by 0.7 percent and the German DAX Index advanced by 0.8 percent.

Crude oil prices rose Thursday even as stocks failed to hold their early gains. WTI crude for April delivery rose $0.23 or 0.4 percent to settle at $61.19 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

