SELB To Report Gout Data In April, VNDA Down On Share Offering, INNT On Watch

The following are some of the stocks that lost the largest percentage in price today in the pharma/biotech sector.

1. Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB)

Lost 22.76% to close Thursday's (Mar.15) trading at $9.13.

News: The Company reported a wider loss and lower revenue in Q4, 2017.

For the fourth quarter of 2017, net loss attributable to common stockholders widened to $19.5 million or $0.88 per share from $14.1 million or $0.77 per share for the same period in 2016.

The total revenue in the recent fourth quarter was less than $0.1 million, which compares with $2.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2016.

Clinical Trials & Near-term Catalysts:

-- A phase II trial of SEL-212 (SVP-Rapamycin in combination with pegsiticase) for the treatment of chronic severe gout is underway. Initial data from this study is expected to be reported on April 9th or 10th, 2018.

-- A phase I trial of SEL-403 (combination product candidate consisting of SVP-Rapamycin and LMB-100), for the treatment of patients with malignant pleural or peritoneal mesothelioma who have undergone at least one regimen of chemotherapy was initiated as recently as March 8, 2018.

2. Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. (CVRS)

Lost 21.82% to close Thursday's trading at $1.29.

The Company is a developer of precision vascular robotics.

News: The Company reported promising quarterly and annual financial results. Yet the stock fell.

Net loss totaled $8.0 million or $0.04 per share for the fourth quarter of 2017, compared to a net loss of $9.8 million or $0.08 per share in the fourth quarter of 2016. Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2017 totaled $4.2 million compared to $0.5 million for the same period in the prior year.

The Company ended the year 2017 with cash of $17.5 million.

3. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (INNT)

Lost 20.70% to close Thursday's trading at $14.10.

News: No news

Pipeline:

The lead drug candidate is Larazotide acetate (INN-202), which has successfully met its primary endpoint in a phase 2b efficacy clinical trial for celiac disease. Also in the pipeline is INN-108, indicated for mild to moderate ulcerative colitis, which is entering Phase 2 trials this year, and INN-329, entering phase 3 for Magnetic Resonance Cholangiopancreatography (MRCP).

Near-term Catalyst:

-- Larazotide acetate is expected to move into phase III clinical trials in celiac disease in Q2 2018.

4. Invuity Inc. (IVTY)

Lost 15.12% to close Thursday's trading at $3.65.

News: The Company has offered to sell 6.2 million shares of its common stock at a price of $3.50 each.

Recent events:

-- On Feb.28, 2018, the Company announced the resignation of Philip Sawyer as President and Chief Executive Officer. Scott D. Flora was appointed interim President and CEO.

-- On February 13, 2018, the Company announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2017.

The net loss for the fourth quarter of 2017 was $7.4 million or $0.43 per share on revenue of $11.2 million. This compared to a net loss of $9.6 million or $0.56 loss per share and revenue of $9.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2016.

For fiscal 2018, Invuity expects revenue to exceed $46 million. Revenue in full-year 2017 was $39.6 million.

5. Oragenics Inc. (OGEN)

Lost 12.16% to close Thursday's trading at $1.95.

News: No news

Recent event:

-- On Feb.20, 2018, the Company announced that its audited financial statements contained an unqualified audit opinion from its independent registered public accounting firm that included a going concern warning in light of its recurring losses, accumulated deficit and negative cash flow.

6. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX)

Lost 11.23% to close Thursday's trading at $16.37.

News: No news

Recent events:

-- On March 13, 2018, the Company announced the resignation of Marc Belsky, Senior Vice President and CFO. Belsky will continue in his current role until April 6, 2018. Five Prime plans to undertake a search for a new Chief Financial Officer promptly.

Clinical Trials & Near-term Catalysts:

-- A phase 1a/1b trial of Cabiralizumab in combination with Opdivo in patients with late-line pancreatic cancer is ongoing. Updates from this trial are expected in the second half of this year.

-- A phase II trial evaluating Cabiralizumab and Opdivo with and without chemotherapy compared to chemotherapy alone in patients with advanced pancreatic cancer, initiated by Bristol Myers is underway.

-- A phase 1/2 trial of Cabiralizumab in patients with pigmented villonodular synovitis (PVNS) is underway. Whether or not Cabiralizumab advances into a pivotal trial will be known by the end of 2018.

-- Complete Phase 1 portion of FIGHT chemo combo trial in gastric cancer, and transition to global phase III portion in mid-2018.

FIGHT is a global phase I/III trial of FPA144 in combo with chemo in first-line gastric cancer.

-- Complete phase I safety trial of FPA144 monotherapy in unselected patients with gastric cancer in Japan in 2018.

7. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA)

Lost 11.04% to close Thursday's trading at $17.52.

News: The Company has offered to sell 5.5 million shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering at a price of $17.00 each.

The net offering proceeds to Vanda are expected to be approximately $87.6 million. The underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 825,000 shares of common stock. The offering is expected to close on or about March 20, 2018.

Clinical Trials & Near-term Catalysts:

-- A phase III trial of Tradipitant for the treatment of gastroparesis is ongoing, and results are expected by the end of 2018.

-- A phase III trial of Tradipitant for atopic dermatitis is expected to begin in the first half of 2018.

-- A phase III study of HETLIOZ in Smith-Magenis Syndrome is ongoing. Results are expected by the end of 2018.

