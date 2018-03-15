Singapore NODX Falls Unexpectedly In February

Singapore's non-oil domestic exports declined unexpectedly in February, reflecting the decrease in both electronic and non-electronic exports, data from the International Enterprise Singapore showed Friday.

NODX dropped 5.9 percent year-over-year in February, reversing a 12.9 percent spike in January. Meanwhile, economists had expected the growth to ease to 4.8 percent.

Exports of electronic products fell 12.3 percent annually in February, much faster than the 3.9 percent decline in the prior month. In contrast, it was forecast to grow by 2.8 percent.

Non-electronic NODX slid 3.4 percent over the year after a 20.7 percent surge in January.

On a monthly basis, NODX dropped a seasonally adjusted 2.6 percent from January, when it decreased by 0.4 percent.

