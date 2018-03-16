New Zealand Manufacturing Growth Slows In February

New Zealand's manufacturing growth eased in February after accelerating in the previous month, latest survey figures from Business NZ showed Friday.

The Performance of Manufacturing Index, or PMI, dropped to 53.4 in February from 54.4 in January. However, any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.

Moreover, the sector has remained in expansion in all months since October 2012.

Among components, both production and new orders increased at slower rates in February.

