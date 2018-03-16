Graphene Hair Dyes - Better & Blacker?

Graphene, a form of carbon, which was discovered in 2004, is said to have the potential for use in a variety of applications, say in the fields of electricity, conductivity, energy generation and storage, sensors, batteries, and many more. Now, researchers have identified a new use for this material - making better hair dyes.

The permanent hair dyes on the market contain organic solvents or toxic molecular ingredients. They color the hair by penetrating the *cuticle and entering the **cortex, making the hair brittle and dry in the process. Cuticle is the outside protective layer of a hair strand, under which lies the cortex. The cortex contains the pigment called melanin that gives hair its natural color.

In contrast, graphene-based, aqueous black hair dye does not penetrate the hair, but rather adheres to the surface of hair, forming a coating, suggests a new study. Moreover, graphene hair dyes do not contain any toxic molecular or volatile components.

As part of the study, a team of researchers led by Jiaxing Huang, a materials scientist at the Northwestern University, coated samples of platinum blond human hair with a solution of graphene sheets to turn it black, and they found that the black color was retained even after at least 30 washes.

According to the researchers, graphene dyes can also eliminate the problem of flyaway hair on dry winter days.

Hair flyaways happen during the dry winter months when there is a buildup of static electricity. Being a conductive material, hair dyed with graphene might be able to dissipate static electricity, and may not be prone to flyaways.

The concept of graphene hair dyes is only a research project, and the researchers hope to make these dyes a reality one day.

The article titled "Multifunctional Graphene Hair Dye" is published in the journal Chem.

