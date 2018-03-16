Germany Wholesale Price Inflation Eases In February

Germany's wholesale price inflation eased in February after accelerating in the previous month, data from Destatis showed Friday.

Wholesale prices climbed 1.2 percent year-over-year in February, slower than January's 2.0 percent rise.

Prices of ores, metals and semi-finished metal products grew 4.8 percent annually in February and those of chemical products surged by 9.6 percent.

On a monthly basis, wholesale prices dropped 0.3 percent from January, when it rose by 0.9 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

Economic News

