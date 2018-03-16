logo
European Economic News
Plus   Neg
Share
Email
Comment

Germany Wholesale Price Inflation Eases In February

Germany's wholesale price inflation eased in February after accelerating in the previous month, data from Destatis showed Friday.

Wholesale prices climbed 1.2 percent year-over-year in February, slower than January's 2.0 percent rise.

Prices of ores, metals and semi-finished metal products grew 4.8 percent annually in February and those of chemical products surged by 9.6 percent.

On a monthly basis, wholesale prices dropped 0.3 percent from January, when it rose by 0.9 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.

comments powered by Disqus
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2018 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Privacy   |   Feedback   |   Sitemap