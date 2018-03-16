logo
European Economic News
Plus   Neg
Share
Email
Comment

Turkey Industrial Production Growth Eases In January

Turkey's industrial production growth eased in January, but remained strong, preliminary data from the Turkstat showed Friday.

Industrial production grew a calendar-adjusted 12.0 percent year-on-year in January, slower than the 13.7 percent spike in December, which was revised up from 8.7 percent.

Economists had expected a 6.7 percent rise for the month.

Among sectors, mining and quarrying production surged 22.9 percent annually in January and manufacturing output advanced by 12.3 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production dropped 0.8 percent in January, reversing a 2.2 percent rise in December. That was below the expected decline of 1.2 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.

comments powered by Disqus
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2018 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Privacy   |   Feedback   |   Sitemap