Turkey Industrial Production Growth Eases In January

Turkey's industrial production growth eased in January, but remained strong, preliminary data from the Turkstat showed Friday.

Industrial production grew a calendar-adjusted 12.0 percent year-on-year in January, slower than the 13.7 percent spike in December, which was revised up from 8.7 percent.

Economists had expected a 6.7 percent rise for the month.

Among sectors, mining and quarrying production surged 22.9 percent annually in January and manufacturing output advanced by 12.3 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production dropped 0.8 percent in January, reversing a 2.2 percent rise in December. That was below the expected decline of 1.2 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

Economic News

