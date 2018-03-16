Asian Shares Fall On US Political Uncertainty

Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Friday as trade-war worries persisted and reports suggested that special counsel Robert Mueller has subpoenaed U.S. President Donald Trump's businesses, adding to the sense of continued political uncertainty in the U.S.

Meanwhile, the White House denied reports that Trump has decided to remove White House national security adviser H.R. McMaster from the administration.

Chinese and Hong Kong stocks fell on concerns over the increasingly protectionist policies of the Donald Trump government. China's Shanghai Composite index ended down 0.65 percent at 3,269.88 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 0.2 percent in late trade.

Japanese shares closed lower, hurt by a firmer yen as investors fretted about U.S. political uncertainty and official data showed Japan's industrial production declined more than initially estimated in January.

A widening political scandal over the cut-price sale of government land to a supporter of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe also overshadowed optimism over the Bank of Japan's regular debt-buying operation.

The Nikkei average dropped 127.44 points or 0.58 percent to 21,676.51 but ended the week higher by 1 percent. The broader Topix index closed 0.40 percent lower at 1,736.63.

Exporter Canon dropped 0.9 percent and Sony lost 1.4 percent. Japan Petroleum fell 1.6 percent despite crude oil prices rising overnight. Electronics firm TDK Corp tumbled 3.3 percent and utility Kansai Electric Power declined 2.4 percent.

Australian shares eked out modest gains after Wesfarmers unveiled plans to spin off its Coles supermarket division. Shares of the retail giant soared as much as 6.3 percent while rival Woolworths advanced 1.3 percent.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 28.50 points or 0.48 percent to 5,949.40 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 27.30 points or 0.45 percent at 6,054.90.

Strong base metal prices helped lift mining heavyweights, with BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto rising around 1 percent. South32 jumped 5.6 percent.

Banks Commonwealth, NAB and Westpac dropped around half a percent to extend recent losses amid a government backed inquiry into the sector.

Premier Investments shares ended up over 6 percent. The company said its net profit for the first half rose 9.4 percent on record sales at its stationary brand Smiggle and sleepwear chain Peter Alexander.

Seoul shares ended largely unchanged ahead of next week's Federal Reserve meeting. The benchmark Kospi inched up 1.59 points or 0.06 percent to 2,493.97 as foreign investors turned net buyers after two sessions of selloff.

New Zealand shares hit a record high amidst rebalancing in the local benchmark index and the S&P/ASX index. The S&P/NZX 50 index rose 9.75 points or 0.12 percent to 8,477.08, with Comvita and Sky Network Television climbing around 8 percent each.

New Zealand's manufacturing growth eased in February after accelerating in the previous month, latest survey figures from Business NZ showed. The corresponding PMI dropped to 53.4 from 54.4 in January.

Singapore's Straits Times index was marginally lower after data showed the country's non-oil domestic exports declined unexpectedly in February, reflecting the decrease in both electronic and non-electronic exports.

India's Sensex was down about 1 percent and Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index was declining 0.6 percent while benchmark indexes in Malaysia and Taiwan were little changed.

Overnight, U.S. stocks ended mixed as investors digested mixed readings on housing, manufacturing and the labor market.

While the Dow rose half a percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slid 0.2 percent and the S&P 500 slipped 0.1 percent.

