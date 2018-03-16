DAX Opens Higher In Cautious Trade

German shares opened higher on Friday, although concerns over increased political uncertainty in the U.S. kept underlying sentiment somewhat cautious.

The benchmark DAX was up nearly half a percent in opening deals as trading commenced after a delay by up to one hour because of a technical problem with the trading system.

Fraport, the owner and operator of Germany's Frankfurt Airport, dropped 1.5 percent after its Group result or consolidated earnings for fiscal year 2017 fell by 10 percent.

In economic releases, German wholesale price inflation eased in February after accelerating in the previous month, data from Destatis showed. Wholesale prices climbed 1.2 percent year-over-year in February, slower than January's 2.0 percent rise.

by RTT Staff Writer

