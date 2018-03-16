FTSE 100 Modestly Higher In Early Trade; Berkeley Shares Down 5%

U.K. shares recovered from early losses to trade slightly higher on Friday after housebuilder Berkeley Group warned on production constraints in London and the south east.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 0.2 percent at 7,152 in late opening deals after closing 0.1 percent higher in the previous session.

Berkeley Group Holdings fell almost 5 percent after the company said it is unable to ramp up housebuilding due to planning constraints.

Old Mutual shares dropped 1.6 percent on reports that the financial services group is selling three businesses in Latin America to China Minsheng Investment Group International.

Drill services contractor Capital Drilling soared 8.5 percent on posting better-than-expected financial results.

