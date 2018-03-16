PayPal Co-founder Bullish On Bitcoin, Bearish On Other Cryptos

Peter Thiel, who is PayPal co-founder and one of the prominent angel investors in tech and cryptocurrencies, said he remains bullish on Bitcoin.



"I would be long Bitcoin and neutral to skeptical on just about everything else," Thiel said during a conversation with Fox Business' Maria Bartiromo at the Economics Club of New York.



However, he said he was not very sure if he would encourage people to run out right now and buy cryptocurrencies.

The Facebook board member said there is going to be just one cryptocurrency that will be the equivalent of gold, which he added would most likely be Bitcoin.

"Money is a bubble that never pops," Thiel, known for his early investments in Facebook and SpaceX, said.

Founders Fund, a venture capital firm co-founded by Thiel, has been investing in cryptocurrencies since 2012. The stash is reportedly worth around $20 million.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com