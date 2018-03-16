European Shares Largely Unchanged Ahead Of Inflation Data

European stocks were little changed in cautious trade on Friday as trade-war worries persisted and reports suggested that special counsel Robert Mueller has subpoenaed U.S. President Donald Trump's businesses, adding to the sense of continued political uncertainty in the U.S.

Meanwhile, the White House denied reports that Trump has decided to remove White House national security adviser H.R. McMaster from the administration.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was marginally higher at 377.14 in late opening deals after rising half a percent the previous day.

The German DAX was moving up 0.4 percent as trading commenced after a delay by up to one hour because of a technical problem with the trading system.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.2 percent, recovering from earlier losses, while France's CAC 40 index was marginally lower ahead of finalized Eurozone consumer price data due later in the day.

NEX Group shares soared 33 percent in London after the financial company received a preliminary takeover offer from U.S.-based exchange operator CME Group.

Altice rallied 4.5 percent after confirming plans to sell its telecommunications towers in France and Portugal.

Berkeley Group Holdings fell almost 5 percent after the British company said it is unable to ramp up housebuilding due to planning constraints.

Old Mutual shares dropped 1.6 percent on reports that the financial services group is selling three businesses in Latin America to China Minsheng Investment Group International.

Drill services contractor Capital Drilling soared 8.5 percent on posting better-than-expected financial results.

