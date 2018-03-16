Czech Producer Prices Fall In February

Czech producer prices declined for the first time in fourteen months in February, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed Friday.

Industrial producer prices dropped 0.3 percent year-over-year in February, reversing a 0.5 percent rise in January.

Among the main industrial groupings, prices of capital goods fell the most by 1.7 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices decreased 0.4 percent in February.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.