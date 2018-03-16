logo
Czech Producer Prices Fall In February

Czech producer prices declined for the first time in fourteen months in February, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed Friday.

Industrial producer prices dropped 0.3 percent year-over-year in February, reversing a 0.5 percent rise in January.

Among the main industrial groupings, prices of capital goods fell the most by 1.7 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices decreased 0.4 percent in February.

