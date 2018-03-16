Wall Street To Open Broadly Lower

Labor Department's JOLTS report, Housing Starts data ad Industrial Production report are eagerly awaited by investors.

The pre-market signs from U.S. Futures Index point that Wall Street might open broadly lower. The market might react to political developments in U.S. and rumors that President is planning to expel top executives.

Asian shares finished lower and European shares are on a positive track.

As of 6:30 am ET, the Dow futures were slipping 29 points, the S&P 500 futures were up 0.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures are slipping 3.00 points.

U.S. stocks closed mixed on Thursday. The Dow climbed 115.54 points or 0.5 percent to 24,873.66, the Nasdaq dipped 15.07 points or 0.2 percent to 7,418.74 and the S&P 500 edged down 2.15 points or 0.1 percent to 2,747.33.

On the economic front, Industrial Production for February will be published at 9.15 am ET. The production consensus is for the growth of 0.4 percent, compared to 0.1 percent in January.

The Commerce Department and the Housing & Urban Development Department is expected to report Housing Starts for February at 8.30 am ET. The market analysts are looking for a consensus of 1.285 million, slightly down from 1.326 million in the prior month.

The University of Michigan's Institute of Social Research is scheduled to release Consumer Sentiment report for March at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 98.8, compared to 99.7 last month.

The Labor Department's JOLTS report for January will be published at 10.00 am ET. The analysts are looking for a consensus of 5.800 million, while it was 5.811 million a month ago.

The Baker Hughes North American rig count that tracks weekly changes in the number of active operating oil & gas rigs will be revealed at 1.00 pm ET. The prior month's North American Rig Count was 1257 and U.S. rig count was 984.

In the corporate sector, Tiffany & Co. reported fourth-quarter net earnings of $61.9 million or $0.50 per share, down from $157.8 million or $1.26 per share a year ago. Net sales for the quarter increased to $1.334 billion from $1.229 billion a year ago.

Hibbett Sports Inc. revealed a drop in profit for the fourth quarter to $9.73 million, or $0.51 per share from $12.06 million, or $0.54 per share last year.

Revenue for the quarter rose 8 percent to $266.74 million from $246.93 million a year ago.

Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Friday. Chinese and Hong Kong stocks fell on concerns over the increasingly protectionist policies of the Donald Trump government. China's Shanghai Composite index ended down 0.65 percent at 3,269.88 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index lost 39.13 points or 0.12 percent to 31,501.97.

Japanese shares closed lower. The Nikkei average dropped 127.44 points or 0.58 percent to 21,676.51 but ended the week higher by 1 percent. The broader Topix index closed 0.40 percent lower at 1,736.63.

Australian shares eked out modest gains. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 28.50 points or 0.48 percent to 5,949.40 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 27.30 points or 0.45 percent at 6,054.90.

European shares are broadly up. Among the major indices, CAC 40 of France is declining 0.85 points or 0.01 percent. DAX of Germany is gaining 44.77 points or 0.36 percent. FTSE 100 of England is progressing 14.22 points or 0.20 percent. Swiss Market Index is gaining 19.34 points or 0.22 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50, Europe's leading Blue-chip index for the Eurozone, is currently up 0.26 percent.

