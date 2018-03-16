Croatia Inflation Slows For Third Month

Croatia's consumer price inflation eased for the third straight month in February, the Croatian Bureau of Statistics reported Friday.

Inflation eased to a 0.8 percent in February from 1.1 percent in January. This was the weakest since July last year, when prices had grown the same 0.8 percent.

Utility costs grew 2.2 percent annually in February and prices of food and non alcoholic beverages rose by 0.4 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged down 0.1 percent from January, when it dropped by 0.2 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.