Ireland Trade Surplus Grows In January

Ireland's foreign trade surplus increased notably in January, as exports surged and imports fell, preliminary data from the Central Statistics Office showed Friday.

The seasonally adjusted trade surplus rose to EUR 5.5 billion in January from EUR 3.8 billion in December.

In the corresponding month last year, the surplus was EUR 5.1 billion.

Exports advanced 16.0 percent month-on-month in January, while imports dropped by 1.0 percent.

On an unadjusted basis, both exports and imports expanded by 20.0 percent and 12.0 percent, respectively in January from a year ago.

