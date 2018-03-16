French Regulator Warns Investors About 15 Crypto-Asset Websites

French stock market regulator Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) has warned investors about 15 "crypto-asset" websites that continue to mislead the public on investment opportunities, by advertising and marketing despite the warning on new regulations.

These websites continued to advertise and market their services against the provisions of the "Sapin II Law" that was amended in December to include miscellaneous assets such as "crypto assets", AMF said in a statement.

The Sapin II law states, "The investment proposals highlighting the possibility of a financial returns or a similar economic effect involve intermediation in miscellaneous assets and are now subject to ex ante control by the AMF. Consequently, no offer can be directly marketed in France on without prior allocation by the AMF of a registration number."

The law initially targeted diamonds, rare earths, and wine. The AMF has been providing a list of unauthorized diamond investments platforms since July 2017.

The AMF has now put out a list of 15 cryptocurrency or crypto-asset related websites that violated the provisions of this law. They include http://akj-crypto.com/ ; http://bank-crypto.com/ ;, https://bcoin-bank.com/ ; https://bit-crypto.net/ ;, https://boursebitcoin.com/ ; and https://www.crypteo.io/

The recent cryptocurrency boom has spurred several online trading platforms to put out advertising materials that promise high returns, while not mentioning the high risk involved.

The regulator urges investors to learn as much as they can about the company or intermediary trying to sell a product and only invest in a product they understand.

Regulatory authorities around the world are discussing strict regulation for bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Germany, France and European Commission have recently called for discussion in the G20 group of advanced and developing countries to tackle the risks posed by cryptocurrencies and to strengthen and streamline current regulatory policies.

by RTT Staff Writer

