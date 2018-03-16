Eurozone Labor Cost Growth Eases Slightly In Q4

Eurozone labor costs annual growth eased for the second straight quarter in the three months ended December, though slightly, figures from Eurostat showed Friday.

Hourly labor costs for the whole grew 1.5 percent year-over-year in the fourth quarter, just below the 1.6 percent rise in the third quarter.

During the second quarter last year, the rate of growth was 1.9 percent.

The wages and salaries component rose 1.7 percent in the December quarter after a 1.6 percent climb in the previous three months. Non-wage costs climbed 1.0 percent following a 1.5 percent increase.

EU28 labor costs grew 2.3 percent annually in the fourth quarter versus 2.2 percent rise in the previous quarter.

by RTT Staff Writer

Economic News

