Croatia Retail Sales Rebound In January

Croatia's retail sales increased in January after falling in the previous month, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed Friday.

The volume of retail sales climbed a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 1.8 percent month-over-month in January, reversing a 0.3 percent decrease in December.

Similarly, retail sales value grew 1.6 percent monthly in January, in contrast to a 0.2 percent drop in December.

On a yearly basis, retail sales growth accelerated to 5.2 percent in January from 2.1 percent a month ago. Retail sales value also rose at a faster pace of 6.0 percent, after a 4.0 percent gain in December.

by RTT Staff Writer

Economic News

