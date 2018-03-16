Stocks May Continue To Show A Lack Of Direction - U.S. Commentary

Stocks may continue to show a lack of direction in early trading on Friday following the lackluster performance seen in the previous session. The major index futures are currently pointing to a roughly flat open for the , with the Dow futures down by just 3 points.

Political uncertainty may keep some traders on the sidelines amid reports President Donald Trump plans to remove White House national security advisor H.R. McMaster.

The White House has denied the reports, with press secretary Sarah Sanders saying there are "no changes" at the National Security Council.

On the U.S. economic front, the Commerce Department recently released a report showing a sharp pullback in new residential construction in the month of February.

The report said housing starts plunged by 7.0 percent to an annual rate of 1.236 million in February after jumping by 10.1 percent to a revised 1.329 million in January.

Economists had expected housing starts to drop by 2.7 percent to a rate of 1.290 million from the 1.326 million originally reported for the previous month.

The Commerce Department said building permits also tumbled by 5.7 percent to a rate of 1.298 million in February after surging up by 5.9 percent to a revised 1.377 million in January.

Building permits, an indicator of future housing demand, had been expected to slump by 5.4 percent to a rate of 1.32 million from the 1.396 million originally reported for the previous month.

Just before the start of trading, the Federal Reserve is scheduled to release its report on industrial production in the month of February. Production is expected to rise by 0.3 percent in February after slipping by 0.1 percent in January.

The University of Michigan is also due to release its preliminary report on consumer sentiment in the month of March shortly after the open. The consumer sentiment is expected to edge down to 99.3 in March after rising to 99.7 in February.

Following the weakness seen on Wednesday, stocks showed a lack of direction over the course of the trading day on Thursday. The major averages spent the day bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before closing mixed.

While the Dow climbed 115.54 points or 0.5 percent to 24,873.66, the Nasdaq dipped 15.07 points or 0.2 percent to 7,418.74 and the S&P 500 edged down 2.15 points or 0.1 percent to 2,747.33.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index slid by 0.6 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slipped by 0.1 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets are seeing modest strength on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.1 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index are both up by 0.2 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are edging up $0.20 to $61.39 a barrel after rising $0.23 to $61.19 a barrel on Thursday. Meanwhile, after sliding $7.80 to $1,317.80 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are climbing $2.10 to $1,319.90 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 105.75 yen compared to the 106.34 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Thursday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.2325 compared to yesterday's $1.2305.

