Cryptocurrency Daily Roundup - Mar. 16

Finance ministers and central bank governors from across the world are heading to the Argentine capital Buenos Aires this weekend to discuss their main concerns regarding the financial system and cryptocurrency regulation is set to be on top of the agenda. Elsewhere, cryptocurrency mining is apparently under attack from several sides as miners are set to face higher electricity charges in upstate New York and a city in the state has even imposed a moratorium on the . Brushing off such worries, a prominent Bitcoin investor remains bullish on the top cryptocurrency and the blockchain technology underlying it.

Here is a wrap up of the main news from the cryptocurrency and blockchain space over the last 24 hours.

G20 Ministers, Central Bank Governors To Discuss Cryptocurrency Regulation

The Group of Twenty (G20) finance ministers and central bank governors are set to discuss next week an international regulatory framework to bring cross-border Cryptocurrency operations under unified control. The meeting in the Argentine capital Buenos Aires will focus on the policies needed to protect the global economic upswing against downside risks, and to finalize much-needed reforms to bolster growth. Read more...

New York Slaps Higher Electricity Rates On Cryptocurrency Mining

Cryptocurrency mining in upstate New York is going to be expensive as authorities are now allowed to charge higher electricity rates on such businesses, so as to avoid raising costs for other customers. The New York State Public Service Commission Thursday ruled that upstate municipal power authorities could charge higher electricity rates to cryptocurrency mining companies that consume huge amounts of electricity. Read more...

PayPal Co-founder Bullish On Bitcoin, Bearish On Other Cryptos

Peter Thiel, who is PayPal co-founder and one of the prominent angel investors in tech and cryptocurrencies, said he remains bullish on Bitcoin. "I would be long Bitcoin and neutral to skeptical on just about everything else," Thiel said during a conversation with Fox Business' Maria Bartiromo at the Economics Club of New York. Read more...

Apple Removed Crypto Mining App Calendar 2 From Mac App Store

Apple removed the Calendar 2 app developed by Qbix from the Mac App Store citing violation of the store guideline 2.4.2. Qbix CEO Greg Magarshakm, however, said in a statement that Apple worked with him to put the app back on store after removing mining features. The App Store Review Guideline 2.4.2 says, "Design your app to use power efficiently. Apps should not rapidly drain battery, generate excessive heat, or put unnecessary strain on device resources." Read more...

French Regulator Warns Investors About 15 Crypto-Asset Websites

French stock market regulator Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) has warned investors about 15 "crypto-asset" websites that continue to mislead the public on investment opportunities, by advertising and marketing despite the warning on new regulations. These websites continued to advertise and market their services against the provisions of the "Sapin II Law" that was amended in December to include miscellaneous assets such as "crypto assets", AMF said in a statement. Read more...

Coinbase Says No Need For New Cryptocurrency Regulator

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase said in a blogpost that the Congress need not create a new regulator or regulatory scheme for digital currency as the spot can be effectively regulated under current law. The blog also carried Coinbase's written testimony to the House Committee on Financial Services, Subcommittee on Capital Markets, Securities, and Investment. Read more...

India's HDFC Bank Bans Cryptocurrency Transactions Using Cards

India's HDFC Bank has banned the transaction of cryptocurrency using its debit or credit cards. The second largest private sector lender in India informed the decision in an e-mail sent to all its cardholders citing concerns expressed by the Reserve Bank over the risks of virtual currencies. Read more...

Circle's Crypto Investment App Accessible In Most US States

Circle, a blockchain-based payment app provider, announced that it is expanding access to its crypto investment app to most states in the United States. The Boston-based startup will provide access to its Circle Invest mobile app to users in all states except New York, Minnesota, Hawaii and Wyoming. The Circle Invest app is available in the App store and Play Store. Read more...

Senator Asks Govt. To Crack Venezuela's Attempt To Bypass Sanctions With Petro

A member of the US Senate has sent a letter to the Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin asking how the department could crack down on Venezuela's attempt to bypass US economic sanctions by launching a national cryptocurrency. In a letter sent to Steven Mnuchin, Florida senator Bill Nelson said he was concerned by recent reports that "rogue regimes" in Venezuela and Russia seek to use cryptocurrencies to get past the U.S. and international sanctions. Read more...

Lawmakers Bash Bitcoin At Hearing; Rep. Sherman Calls It A 'Crock'

American lawmakers were highly skeptical about the digital currency community during a House Financial Services subcommittee hearing on cryptocurrency and Initial Coin Offerings, with one of them calling the soft-money "a crock". The hearing was held a week after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said there were potential unlawful online trading platforms for trading digital assets. Read more...

Current Prices

As of 8.55 am ET on Friday, Bitcoin was up by 0.16 percent at $8,187.95 and Ethereum was lower by 0.93 percen at $603, on Coinbase.

