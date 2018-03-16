Stocks Move Mostly Higher In Morning Trading - U.S. Commentary

Following the mixed performance seen in the previous session, stocks have moved mostly higher in morning trading on Friday. The major averages have all climbed into positive territory, although buying interest has remained somewhat subdued.

Currently, the major averages are holding on to gains. The Dow is up 91.10 points or 0.4 percent at 24,964.76, the Nasdaq is up 22.62 points or 0.3 percent at 7,504.36 and the S&P 500 is up 11.03 points or 0.4 percent at 2,758.36.

The strength on Wall Street may partly reflect a positive reaction to reports showing an unexpected improvement in consumer sentiment and a bigger than expected jump in industrial production.

The University of Michigan said the preliminary reading on its consumer sentiment index for March came in at 102.0, up from the final February reading of 99.7. Economists had expected the index to edge down to 99.3.

"Consumer sentiment rose in early March to its highest level since 2004 due to a new all-time record favorable assessment of current economic conditions," said Richard Curtin, the survey's chief economist.

A separate report from the Federal Reserve showed a substantial rebound in industrial production in the month of February.

The Fed said industrial production surged up by 1.1 percent in February after dipping by a revised 0.3 percent in January. Economists had expected production to rise by 0.3 percent.

On the other hand, the Commerce Department released a report showing a pullback in new residential construction in the month of February.

The report said housing starts plunged by 7.0 percent to an annual rate of 1.236 million in February after jumping by 10.1 percent to a revised 1.329 million in January.

Economists had expected housing starts to drop by 2.7 percent to a rate of 1.290 million from the 1.326 million originally reported for the previous month.

The Commerce Department said building permits also tumbled by 5.7 percent to a rate of 1.298 million in February after surging up by 5.9 percent to a revised 1.377 million in January.

Building permits, an indicator of future housing demand, had been expected to slump by 5.4 percent to a rate of 1.32 million from the 1.396 million originally reported for the previous month.

Political uncertainty may be keeping some traders on the sidelines amid reports President Donald Trump plans to remove national security adviser H.R. McMaster.

The White House has denied the reports, with press secretary Sarah Sanders saying there are "no changes" at the National Security Council.

Telecom stocks are seeing considerable strength in morning trading, with the NYSE Arca Telecom Index climbing by 1.2 percent. The index is bouncing off its lowest closing level in a month.

Qualcomm (QCOM) is posting a notable gain following reports former chairman Paul Jacobs is seeking funds for a buyout of the smartphone chip supplier.

Computer hardware, financial, and steel stocks have also shown strong moves to the upside, moving higher along with most of the other major sectors.

In overseas trading, stock across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index slid by 0.6 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index edged down by 0.1 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have moved to the upside on the day. While the German DAX Index has advanced by 0.6 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index are both up by 0.4 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries have moved moderately lower after ending the previous session roughly flat. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 2.6 basis points at 2.852 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News