Stocks Remain Mostly Positive In Mid-Day Trading - U.S. Commentary

After an early move to the upside, stocks remain mostly positive in mid-day trading on Friday. The upward move on the day comes on the heels of the mixed performance seen in the previous session.

Currently, the major averages are off their highs of the session but still in positive territory. The Dow is up 114.35 points or 0.5 percent at 24,988.01, the Nasdaq is up 11.32 points or 0.2 percent at 7,493.06 and the S&P 500 is up 11.37 points or 0.4 percent at 2,758.70.

The strength on Wall Street may partly reflect a positive reaction to reports showing an unexpected improvement in consumer sentiment and a bigger than expected jump in industrial production.

The University of Michigan said the preliminary reading on its consumer sentiment index for March came in at 102.0, up from the final February reading of 99.7. Economists had expected the index to edge down to 99.3.

"Consumer sentiment rose in early March to its highest level since 2004 due to a new all-time record favorable assessment of current economic conditions," said Richard Curtin, the survey's chief economist.

A separate report from the Federal Reserve showed a substantial rebound in industrial production in the month of February.

The Fed said industrial production surged up by 1.1 percent in February after dipping by a revised 0.3 percent in January. Economists had expected production to rise by 0.3 percent.

On the other hand, the Commerce Department released a report showing a pullback in new residential construction in the month of February.

The report said housing starts plunged by 7.0 percent to an annual rate of 1.236 million in February after jumping by 10.1 percent to a revised 1.329 million in January.

Economists had expected housing starts to drop by 2.7 percent to a rate of 1.290 million from the 1.326 million originally reported for the previous month.

The Commerce Department said building permits also tumbled by 5.7 percent to a rate of 1.298 million in February after surging up by 5.9 percent to a revised 1.377 million in January.

Building permits, an indicator of future housing demand, had been expected to slump by 5.4 percent to a rate of 1.32 million from the 1.396 million originally reported for the previous month.

Political uncertainty may be keeping some traders on the sidelines amid reports President Donald Trump plans to remove national security adviser H.R. McMaster.

The White House has denied the reports, with press secretary Sarah Sanders saying there are "no changes" at the National Security Council.

Sector News

After falling sharply in the previous session, energy stocks have shown a strong move back to the upside on the day. The strength in the sector comes as the price of crude oil for April delivery is climbing $0.77 to $61.96 a barrel.

Reflecting the strength among energy stocks, the Philadelphia Oil Service Index is up by 2 percent and the NYSE Arca Natural Gas Index is up by 1.9 percent.

Steel stocks are also seeing significant strength in mid-day trading, with the NYSE Arca Steel Index climbing by 1.3 percent. The index is bouncing off its lowest closing level in a month.

Transportation, financial, and computer hardware stocks have also moved notably higher, while some weakness is visible among tobacco stocks.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index slid by 0.6 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index edged down by 0.1 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have moved to the upside on the day. While the German DAX Index has advanced by 0.6 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.5 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.4 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries have moved moderately lower after ending the previous session roughly flat. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 2.2 basis points at 2.848 percent.

