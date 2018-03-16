Longtime Democratic Congresswoman Louise Slaughter Dead At 88

New York Congresswoman Louise Slaughter, D-N.Y., has died at the age of 88, the longtime Democratic lawmaker's office revealed on Friday.

Slaughter suffered a fall at her Washington, D.C. residence last week and was taken to George Washington University Hospital, where she passed away early Friday morning.

First elected to the House in 1986, Slaughter was a major fixture in Democratic during her sixteen terms in Congress.

"To have met Louise Slaughter is to have known a force of nature," her chief of staff Liam Fitzsimmons said in a statement.

He added, "It is difficult to find a segment of society that Louise didn't help shape over the course of more than thirty years in Congress."

Fitzsimmons described Slaughter as a relentless advocate for Western New York and highlighted her role as the first woman to chair the powerful House Rules Committee.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said she is heartbroken by the passing of Slaughter, who she said embodied the very best of the American spirit and ideals.

"With her passing, the Congressional community has lost a beloved leader and a cherished friend," Pelosi said in a statement.

Slaughter was also mourned by Republican lawmakers, including current House Rules Committee Chairman Pete Sessions, R-Tex.

"As the first female Chairwoman of our Committee she was a force to be reckoned with who always brought her spunk, fire, and dynamic leadership to every meeting," Sessions said.

He added, "Although we sat on different sides of the aisle, I have always considered her a partner and have the utmost respect for her."

by RTT Staff Writer

