China Shares Tipped To Open In The Red

The China stock market emphatically ended the five-day losing streak in which it had fallen almost 65 points or 2.3 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 2,830-point plateau although it may see renewed selling pressure on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian is flat to lower amid concerns over interest rates and stalled crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were slightly lower Friday and the Asian markets figure to follow suit.

The SCI finished sharply higher on Friday following gains from the financials, properties and oil companies.

For the day, the index surged 56.72 points or 2.05 percent to finish at 2,829.27 after trading between 2,753.84 and 2,837.86. The Shenzhen Composite Index jumped 17.72 points or 1.12 percent to end at 1,593.30.

Among the actives, Bank of China jumped 2.90 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China spiked 5.80 percent, China Minsheng Bank collected 3.12 percent, China Construction Bank soared 6.77 percent, China Merchants Bank surged 6.87 percent, China Life climbed 3.10 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) advanced 2.24 percent, PetroChina perked 1.66 percent, China Shenhua Energy added 0.81 percent, Gemdale gathered 1.88 percent, China Vanke gained 2.03 percent and Poly Real estate was up 3.00 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is slightly soft as stocks opened higher Friday but faded throughout the day and finished in the red - extending losses from the previous session.

The Dow shed 6.38 points or 0.03 percent to 25,058.12, the NASDAQ lost 5.10 points or 0.07 percent to 7,820.20 and the S&P 500 dipped 2.66 points or 0.09 percent to 2,801.83. For the week, the NASDAQ eased 0.1 percent, the S&P 500 added 0.01 percent and the Dow rose 0.2 percent.

The lower close on Wall Street came after President Donald Trump continued to urge the Federal Reserve to refrain from raising interest rates. Trump said the Fed's plan to gradually raise rates could hurt recent economic progress, and the rate hikes would penalize the U.S. for doing well.

The modest strength earlier in the day came amid a positive reaction to earnings news from big-name companies like Microsoft (MSFT), industrial conglomerate Honeywell (HON) and General Electric (GE).

Most of the major sectors saw only modest moves. Housing, oil service and real estate stocks moved to the downside, while tobacco stocks continued to recover from the sell-off in the previous session.

