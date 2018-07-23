Turkey Consumer Confidence At 21-Month High

Turkey's consumer confidence improved in July to the strongest level in nearly two years, survey data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed Monday.

The consumer confidence index rose to 73.1 in July from 70.3 in June.

Moreover, this was the highest score since October 2016, when it was 74.0.

The financial situation expectation of household index strengthened to 92.0 in July from 89.1 in the previous month.

The sub-index for country's general economic situation expectations rose to 96.3 from 92.1.

The number of people unemployed expectation index increased by 1.9 percent to 76.9 from 75.4. Similarly, the probability of saving index increased from 24.6 to 27.1.

by RTTNews Staff Writer

Economic News

