Asian Shares Mostly Lower After Trump Comments

Asian stocks fell broadly on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to slap punitive tariffs on all Chinese imports and the Group of G20 finance ministers warned of increased risks to global economic growth.

Trump's remarks criticizing the Federal Reserve for raising interest rates and accusations that the European Union and China are manipulating their currencies to gain on edge in global trade also weighed on .

China's Shanghai Composite index reversed early losses to end higher by over 1 percent at 2,859.54. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closed up about 0.1 percent at 28,256.

Japanese shares hit a ten-day low as the yen surged against the dollar on speculation the Bank of Japan might announce changes to its ultra-loose monetary policy.

The Nikkei average ended the session down 300.89 points or 1.33 percent at 22,396.99 after hitting as low as 22,341.87 earlier in the day, its weakest level since July 13. The broader Topix index closed 0.36 percent lower at 1,738.70.

Fast Retailing plummeted 5.7 percent on speculation of BoJ shift in ETF purchases. Exporters Panasonic, Honda Motor, Toyota Motor and TDK Corp declined 1-2 percent. Financials rose, with lender Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group climbing as much as 3.6 percent.

Australian shares tumbled as investors fretted over Trump's more aggressive protectionist policies. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index and the broader All Ordinaries index both lost about 0.9 percent to finish at 6,227.60 and 6,320.10, respectively.

Financials were among the worst hit, with the big four banks ending down between half a percent and 0.9 percent. Mining heavyweight BHP Billiton dropped 1.4 percent. The company is facing a class action lawsuit in an Australian court regarding the 2015 Samarco dam failure in Brazil.

Wesfarmers fell 1.3 percent after unveiling more details on the Coles spin-off deal. Gold miner Evolution gave up 1 percent and Newcrest shed 0.7 percent after the gold index lost nearly 6 percent last week.

Nufarm plunged 11 percent. The agricultural chemicals supplier forecast a sharp fall in full-year earnings, saying that extended dry conditions due to a lack of autumn rain across Australia resulted in a poor winter growing season.

Seoul stocks closed lower as trade tensions intensified between the U.S. and China. The benchmark Kospi dropped 19.88 points or 0.87 percent to 2,269.31, dragged down by heavyweights.

New Zealand shares finished sharply lower after finishing on a flat note Friday following four straight sessions of losses. The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 82.98 points or 0.93 percent to 8,872.56. A2 Milk Company shed 2.8 percent and Fletcher Building dropped 1.9 percent.

U.S. stocks ended marginally lower on Friday as investors closely watched Trump's trade policies.

