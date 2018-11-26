UK Mortgage Approvals At 5-month High In October

Mortgage approvals for house purchase in the UK rose in October to its highest level in five months, figures from the UK Finance showed on Monday.



The number of mortgage approvals for house purchase climbed to 45,289 from 37,348 in September. The figure was the highest since June, when approvals were 47,175.



A year ago, approvals were 43,706.

In October, gross mortgage lending grew 5.6 percent year-on-year to GBP 25.5 billion.

Credit card spending rose 12.1 percent year-on-year to GBP 11.3 billion. Personal borrowing through loans and overdrafts grew 2.3 percent in the year to October and deposits rose 0.8 percent.



"Households are taking a measured approach to credit, with repayments on credit cards broadly in line with spending," Eric Leenders, Managing Director, Personal Finance at UK Finance, said.

"This reflects the growing preference of customers to use their credit cards as a means of payment rather than a borrowing mechanism, making the most of additional consumer protections and value added benefits."

The trade organization UK Finance was formed on July 1, 2017 and represents more than 250 firms in the banking and finance industry.

