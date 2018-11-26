Stocks Regaining Ground Following Recent Weakness - U.S. Commentary

Stocks have shown a strong move to the upside in morning trading on Monday, rebounding following the sell-off seen last week. The major averages have all climbed firmly into positive territory as traders go bargain hunting.

In recent trading, the major averages have pulled back off their best levels but remain notably higher. The Dow is up 345.97 points or 1.4 percent at 24,631.92, the Nasdaq is up 104.67 points or 1.5 percent at 7,043.65 and the S&P 500 is up 33.33 points or 1.3 percent at 2,665.89.

The rebound on Wall Street comes as some traders look to pick up stocks at reduced levels on the heels of the recent weakness.

The drop seen during last Friday's holiday-shortened session dragged the Dow and the S&P 500 to their lowest closing levels in four and six months, respectively.

A sharp drop in crude oil prices has weighed on the recently along with concerns about the global economic outlook.

Trading activity remains somewhat subdued, however, with traders looking ahead to a meeting between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping later this week.

Trump and Xi are due to meet at the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina, beginning on Friday, with traders likely to keep a close on eye out for signs of progress on a potential trade deal.

A lack of economic data is also keeping some traders on the sidelines, although reports on consumer confidence, new home sales, and personal income and spending are likely to attract attention in the coming days.

Traders are also likely to keep an eye on remarks by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell as well as the minutes of the Fed's latest monetary policy meeting.

Financial stocks are turning in some of the market's best performances in morning trading, with the KBW Bank Index and the NYSE Arca Broker/Dealer Index jumping by 2.4 percent and 2.1 percent, respectively.

Significant strength has also emerged among energy stocks, which are rebounding as crude oil for January delivery is surging up $1.59 to $52.01 a barrel after plunging $4.21 to $50.42 a barrel last Friday.

Software, retail, and biotechnology stocks are also seeing considerable strength, moving higher along with most of the other major sectors.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance on Monday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index advanced by 0.8 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index edged down by 0.1 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have all moved to the upside on the day. While the German DAX Index has spiked by 1.7 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index are up by 1.1 percent and 1 percent, respectively.

In the bond market, treasuries are giving back ground amid the rebound on Wall Street. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 1.8 basis points at 3.072 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com