New Zealand October Trade Deficit NZ$1.295 Billion

New Zealand posted a merchandise trade deficit of NZ$1.295 billion in October, Statistics New Zealand said on Tuesday - representing 27 percent of exports.

That missed expectations for a shortfall of NZ$850 million following the NZ$1.560 billion deficit in September.

Exports climbed 6.6 percent on year to NZ$4.86 billion - shy of expectations for NZ$4.88 billion but up from NZ$4.33 billion in the previous month.

Fruit led the export rise, up NZ$118 million (137 percent) to NZ$204 million. Kiwifruit was up sharply in both value (up NZ$112 million to reach NZ$165 million) and quantity (190 percent) due to October typically being a low month for kiwifruit exports: green kiwifruit was up NZ$71 million and gold kiwifruit up NZ$41 million.

Meat and edible offal rose NZ$74 million (20 percent) to NZ$450 million; quantity was up 12 percent.

Petroleum and products (other than crude) rose NZ$50 million (43 percent) to NZ$72 million; quantity was up 72 percent.

Milk powder, butter, and cheese fell NZ$43 million (3.3 percent) to 1.2 billion. Quantity fell 6.3 percent. Milk powder led this fall (down NZ$45 million or 6.8 percent). Quantity was down 12 percent.

Imports surged an annual 14 percent to NZ$6.15 billion versus expectations for NZ$5.74 billion and up from NZ$5.89 billion a month earlier.

Petroleum and products rose NZ$257 million (68 percent) to NZ$633 million: crude oil rose NZ$196 million and petrol and diesel rose NZ$62 million.

Electrical machinery and equipment was up NZ$90 million (20 percent) to NZ$545 million, with cell phones up NZ$48 million.

Mechanical machinery and equipment rose NZ$89 million (11 percent) to NZ$866 million.

Year to date, the trade deficit is NZ$5.786 billion versus forecasts for a shortfall of NZ$5.121 billion following the NZ$5.188 billion deficit in September.

