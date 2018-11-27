Amazon Says Cyber Monday Was Its Single Biggest Shopping Day Ever

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) said Tuesday that Cyber Monday 2018 was the single biggest shopping day in the company's history, with more products ordered worldwide than any other day.

In addition, Amazon noted that the five shopping days starting with Thanksgiving and continuing through Cyber Monday, known as the "Turkey 5," broke company sales records. In the U.S., Amazon.com customers ordered more than 180 million items throughout the Turkey 5.

The best-selling products across Amazon.com on Cyber Monday included the all-new Echo Dot, AncestryDNA: Genetic Testing Ethnicity, Bose QuietComfort 25 Acoustic Noise Cancelling Headphones for Apple devices, "Becoming" by Michelle Obama, Jenga, and Instant Pot DUO60 - 6 Quart.

The all-new Echo Dot was the number one selling product on Amazon globally, from any manufacturer, in any category. Meanwhile, Fire TV continued to be the top streaming media player family in the U.S., U.K., Germany, and Japan, across all retailers.

According to Amazon, customers worldwide ordered more than 18 million toys and more than 13 million fashion items on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, combined.

"Black Friday and Cyber Monday continue to break records on Amazon year over year, which tells us that customers love shopping for deals to kick off the holiday shopping season. With curated gift guides, convenient shopping experiences, incredible product selection, and free shipping with no minimum purchase amount, Amazon offers customers tremendous value—sure to deliver smiles all season long," said Jeff Wilke, CEO Worldwide Consumer.

The best-selling products at Amazon 4-star and Amazon Books over the Turkey 5 weekend included the all-new Echo Dot, "Becoming" by Michelle Obama, the Amazon Smart Plug, and the L.O.L. Surprise Series toys.

The best-selling products at Amazon Pop-Up device kiosks over the Turkey 5 weekend included the all-new Echo Dot and the Amazon Smart Plug.

Amazon noted that customers ordered more than four million toys and electronics on the mobile app on Black Friday. Sales by small and medium-sized businesses worldwide grew more than 20 percent on Black Friday year-over-year.

Amazon also said that in the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving, Prime members saved millions of dollars on deals at Whole Foods Market stores, including on turkeys.

