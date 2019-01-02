Tech Shares May Boost South Korea Bourse

The South Korea stock market on Wednesday halted the two-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than a dozen points or 0.6 percent. The KOSPI now rests right at the 2,010-point plateau although it may find renewed support on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian suggests mild upside thanks to bargain hunting and a bump in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were slightly higher and the Asian bourses are likely to follow suit.

The KOSPI finished sharply lower on Wednesday following losses from the financial shares, automobile producers and oil companies - while the stocks offered mild support.

For the day, the index tumbled 31.04 points or 1.52 percent to finish at 2,010.00 after trading between 2,004.27 and 2,053.45. Volume was 321.8 million shares worth 4.24 trillion won. There were 610 decliners and 234 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial shed 0.51 percent, while KB Financial retreated 1.18 percent, Woori Bank contracted 1.28 percent, Hana Financial dipped 0.28 percent, Hyundai Motor skidded 3.80 percent, Kia Motors tumbled 2.67 percent, SK Telecom advanced 1.11 percent, KEPCO soared 2.87 percent, Samsung Electronics added 0.13 percent, SK Hynix gained 0.17 percent, LG Electronics rose 0.80 percent, POSCO dropped 2.47 percent, SK Innovation plunged 5.85 percent and S-Oil plummeted 6.55 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as stocks shrugged off an early move to the downside on Wednesday, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before finishing slightly higher.

The Dow added 18.78 points or 0.08 percent to 23,346.24, while the NASDAQ gained 30.66 points or 0.46 percent to 6,665.94 and the S&P was up 3.18 points or 0.13 percent to 2,510.03.

The initial sell-off on Wall Street came amid lingering concerns about the outlook for to the global following soft Chinese manufacturing data in December - however, bargain hunting took hold shortly thereafter.

Traders also kept an eye Washington as President Donald Trump invited congressional leaders to a meeting as the partial government shutdown entered its twelfth day due to an impasse over funding for Trump's controversial border wall.

Democrats are due to take control of the House later today and intend to move forward with plans to reopen the government without providing funding for the wall, although the White House has called the plan a non-starter.

Crude oil prices were up Wednesday, climbing to a two-week high on hopes the OPEC and its allies will start reducing output this month. Crude oil futures for February ended up $1.13 or 2.5 percent at $46.54 a barrel, the highest settlement in two weeks.

