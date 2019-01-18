Trump To Hold Second Summit With Kim Jong Un In Late February

President Donald Trump will hold a second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in late February, the White House announced on Friday.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders indicated the location of the second meeting between the two leaders would be announced at a later date.

The timing of the second summit was announced after Trump held a more than 90-minute meeting with Kim Yong Chol, North Korea's top negotiator in nuclear talks.

Sanders said the meeting between Trump and the North Korean envoy included discussions about a second summit as well as the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

Trump had an historic first meeting with Kim in Singapore last June, which the president has repeatedly touted as a success.

In a post on Twitter following the summit, Trump claimed North Korea no longer poses a nuclear threat and declared the reclusive communist country is "no longer" the nation's "biggest and most dangerous problem."

A joint statement issued following the meeting said Kim reaffirmed his firm and unwavering commitment to the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

Despite Trump's claims, critics noted that the pledge from Kim was short on details regarding the process of North Korean denuclearization.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Political News