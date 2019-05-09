Alabama Announce Extension On 50th Anniversary Tour

Iconic country band Alabama has announced an extension of their 50th anniversary tour this year with 29 more shows, including a show with The Beach Boys.

Alabama's 50th Anniversary Tour kicked off on January 10 at Detroit's Fox Theatre.

Alabama also announced additional opening acts in Scotty McCreery and John Michael Montgomery.

Meanwhile, Charlie Daniels Band, Marshall Tucker Band, Oak Ridge Boys, Restless Heart, Chris Janson, Tracy Lawrence and Exile will be joining the Country Music Hall of Famers on select dates during the tour.

"We never thought playing for tips at The Bowery in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, that 50 years later we would still playing arenas, stadiums and festivals," Alabama frontman Randy Owen had said when announcing the tour last December.

"Teddy, Jeff and I are humbled at the amount of fans that are coming out to see us," he added. "We are finding out that we are playing to three generations of fans who have followed us and our music from day one. The fans are the ones responsible for our continued success on the road and we love them."

Tour Dates:

May 9 - Orange Beach, Calif. @ The Wharf Amphitheater (w/ The Charlie Daniels Band)

May 10 - Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena (w/ The Charlie Daniels Band)

May 24 - Cherokee, N.C. @ Harrah's Cherokee Event Center

May 31 - Cedar Rapids, Iowa @ U.S. Cellular Center

June 1 - La Cygne, Kan. @ Tumbleweed

June 6 - Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ Carolina Country Music Festival

June 7 - Macon, Ga. @ Macon Centreplex Coliseum (w/ The Marshall Tucker Band)

June 15 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Maverik Center (w/ Exile)

June 16 - Grand Junction, Colo. @ Country Jam

June 26 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center (w/ the Charlie Daniels Band)

June 27 - Oshkosh, Wisc. @ Country USA

July 11 - Bossier City, La. @ CenturyLink Center (w/ Exile)

July 12 - Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP (w/ John Anderson)

July 19 - Ottawa, Ontario, Canada @ The Arena at TD Place (w/ Charlie Major)

July 20 - Oro-Medonte, Ontario, Canada @ Big Sky Music Festival

July 26 - Columbus, Ga. @ Columbus Civic Center (w/ John Michael Montgomery)

July 27 - Bristol, Tenn. @ Thunder Valley Amphitheatre (w/ John Michael Montgomery)

Aug. 16 - Lewisburg, W.V. @ State Fair of West Virginia

Aug. 17 - Holmdel, N.J. @ PNG Bank Arts Center (w/ Scotty McCreery)

Aug. 23 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena (w/ Restless Heart)

Aug. 24 - North Lawrence, Ohio @ The Country Fest's Neon Nights

Aug. 29 - Wilkes-Barre, Pa. @ Mohegan Sun Arena (w/ The Charlie Daniels Band)

Aug. 31 - Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion (w/ The Charlie Daniels Band)

Sept. 1 - Bangor, Maine @ Darling's Waterfront Pavilion (w/ The Charlie Daniels Band)

Sept. 13 - Detroit, Mich. @ Fox Theatre (w/ Exile)

Sept. 14 - Peoria, Ill. @ Tailgates N' Tallboys

Sept. 27 - Savannah, Ga. @ Martin Luther King Jr. Arena

Sept. 28 - Estero, Fla. @ Hertz Arena

Oct. 3 - Columbia, S.C. @ Colonial Life Arena (w/ The Charlie Daniels Band)

Oct. 4 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC (w/ The Charlie Daniels Band)

Oct. 10 - Tallahassee, Fla. @ Donald L. Tucker Civic Center (w/ The Charlie Daniels Band)

Oct. 11 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center (w/ The Charlie Daniels Band)

Nov. 1 - Thackerville, Okla. @ WinStar World Casino & Resort

Nov. 8 - Madison, Wisc. @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum at the Alliant Energy Center (w/ The Charlie Daniels Band)

Nov. 9 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse (w/ Restless Heart)

Nov. 22 - Baltimore, Md. @ Royal Farms Arena

Nov. 23 - Salisbury, Md. @ Wicimico Civic Center (w/ Exile)

