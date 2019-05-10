Samoa Central Bank Warns Against Crypto Investment After Probing OneCoin Scam

The Central Bank of Samoa warned the people of the Pacific Island nation against investing money in cryptocurrency after the bank prohibited a controversial cryptocurrency issuer accused of running a $4 billion pyramid scheme.

CBS launched an investigation into the OneCoin Cryptocurrency Investment plan suspecting money laundering. It found that two Samoa churches have invested in the scheme.

CBS said its Financial Intelligence Unit recently received an intelligence report from the New Zealand Financial Intelligence Unit (NZFIU) regarding OneCoin operations.

It has labelled OneCoin as a "Hybrid Ponzi-Pyramid Scheme".

After CBS prohibited all OneCoin transactions in the country in May 2018, they opted to use the New Zealand financial system to conduct their businesses and transfers. NZFIU have estimated that millions of dollars were transferred out of the country.

"The bank accounts of churches may have also been used as vehicles for these transfers, such as Worship Centre and SISDAC," Cryptonewsz reported.

A number of Samoan citizens were implicated in the report, and they were found to have conducted transactions using Samoan, Australian or New Zealand bank accounts. They are currently under scrutiny and potential investigation.

As per Samoa laws, the offence of money laundering is punishable for up to 15 years' imprisonment, or a maximum fine of $1 million Tala ($374,000), or a combination of both.

The Samoa Central Bank is verifying whether the existing customers were victims of fraud, as the company has been targeting new customers for its operations.

Onecoin's sales agenda is a promise to prospective customers ten times of the Return of Investment (ROI) in four months, Central Bank of Samoa's Governor Maiava Atalina Ainu'u-Enari was quoted as saying.

Founded in 2014 by Ruja Ignatova and her brother Konstantin Ignatov, OneCoin was flagged by international financial regulators as early as 2016. Italy imposed a fine of EUR2.59 million on this platform for utilizing pyramid tactics in 2017. OneCoin promoters were arrested or charged in India and China in connection to the scheme in 2018. Ignatov was arrested in Los Angeles in March this year.

Onecoin ceased its operation a few months back, the Cryptonewsz report says.

The Central Bank of Samoa has issued advice to the public in the wake of the wire fraud.

It warned that any person or organization that conducts any cryptocurrency investment presentations, workshops or dealings without the permission of the Central Bank will be subject to criminal prosecutions.

The Bank made it clear that this condition is also applicable to hotels or organizations that hosts cryptocurrency investments, workshops or dealings without its approval.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News