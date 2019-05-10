Crypto Weekly - May 10

Here is summary of select stories from the cryptocurrency and blockchain world during this week.

Facebook Curbs Restrictions On Blockchain, Crypto-related Ads

Facebook decided to limit certain restrictions on its prevailing ban on ads related to blockchain and cryptocurrencies. The decision comes amid speculation that the social media giant is preparing to announce its own cryptocurrency. As per the updated advertising policies, advertisers no longer require pre-approval for ads related to blockchain , industry news, education, or events related to cryptocurrency.

Samoa central bank warns against crypto investment after probing OneCoin scam

The Central Bank of Samoa warned the people of the Pacific Island nation against investing money in cryptocurrency after the bank prohibited a controversial cryptocurrency issuer accused of running a $4 billion pyramid scheme. CBS launched an investigation into the OneCoin Cryptocurrency Investment plan suspecting money laundering. It found that two Samoa churches have invested in the scheme.

Québec allocates 300 MW power to blockchain industry

Canadian province of Quebec has allocated an additional 300 MW of electricity to the region's blockchain industry. In a much awaited decision, Régie de l'énergie, the French speaking region's energy regulator, lifted the moratorium on electricity supplies to the blockchain sector.

US Court Orders Craig Wright to Produce Bitcoin Ownership Records

The U. S. District Court of the Southern District of Florida issued an order requiring Craig Wright, who claims to be Bitcoin founder Satoshi Nakamoto, to produce a list of the public addresses of his Bitcoin ownership as of December 31, 2013. The order is related to a case against Wright that was filed by the estate of late David Kleiman, whom various sources point as the original creator of bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency.

Thai central bank to settle inter bank transactions using cryptocurrency

The central bank of Thailand is set to use a blockchain-based prototype solution to settle interbank transactions using cryptocurrency among its eight commercial bank partners. The Bank of Thailand's technology partner Wipro announced on Tuesday that they developed the prototype as part of the central bank's digital currency project, called lnthanon. Wipro and blockchain enterprise software firm R3 on Corda platform provided development services.

CoinMarketCap excludes Bitfinex's bitcoin price from average calculation

At the Bitfinex exchange, bitcoin seems to be trading at a premium of around $300 than the market rate. As of 8 am ET, the price of bitcoin at Coinmarketcap was $5,947.12, while Bitfinex's bitcoin price was $6,239.92. On CoinMarketCap website, the BTC/USD data shows a single asterisk mark next to Bitfinex's bitcoin price, and the footnote says "Price excluded."

Over 300 Bitcoin ATMs opened in April

307 new Bitcoin ATM machines (BATM) were installed across the world last month, according to Coin ATM Radar. With 99 machines closing in the same period, a total of 4703 BATMs are currently operational. The number of new machines grew faster than in previous months, the monitor said in its monthly report. In April, General Bytes and Genesis Coin installed the most number - 66 and 45 respectively.

Chinese messaging app WeChat stops Merchants From Crypto activities

WeChat, a major messaging app and payments service provider in China, revised its payment policy to stop merchants from engaging in token issuance and crypto trading activities. If violated, Tenpay, the payment platform of WeChat, said it will have the right to terminate their payment settlement services. The revised agreement will be applicable from May 31.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com