logo
Quick Facts
Plus   Neg
Share
Email

Celgene: Pomalyst Gets Breakthrough Therapy Designation From FDA

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:

Celgene Corp. (CELG) said Monday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA has granted Breakthrough Therapy designation to Pomalyst (pomalidomide) for the treatment of patients with human immunodeficiency virus or HIV-positive Kaposi sarcoma who have previously received systemic chemotherapy, as well as patients with HIV-negative Kaposi's sarcoma.

Kaposi sarcoma is a multi-centric tumor caused by Kaposi sarcoma-associated herpesvirus, also called human herpesvirus-8. Patients suffer multiple lesions on the skin and oral mucosa, or on organs such as the lungs or gastrointestinal mucosa. Kaposi sarcoma most commonly arises in persons infected with HIV.

Celegene noted that while the use of combination anti-retroviral treatments such as cART or HAART has reduced the incidence of advanced Kaposi sarcoma in the U.S., there are still nearly 2,000 new cases each year.

The disease is more highly prevalent in areas of the world where HIV treatments are less available, such as sub-Saharan Africa, and in some countries is the most common tumor in men overall.

"The encouraging news of the FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation for POMALYST in Kaposi sarcoma reflects the urgency in accelerating the development of therapies to address diseases of this type. We will continue to work closely with the agency to move this program forward for patients with this rare and serious cancer," said Jay Backstrom, Chief Medical Officer for Celgene.

The FDA granted that Breakthrough Therapy designation on the basis of the results of a clinical study performed under a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement or CRADA by a team led by Dr. Robert Yarchoan, of the HIV and AIDS Malignancy Branch within the Center for Cancer Research of the National Cancer Institutes (NCI).

The results of that study, evaluated Pomalyst in patients with Kaposi sarcoma, with or without HIV infection, many of whom had received prior cytotoxic chemotherapy. The results were published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.

Celgene said it intends to submit a supplemental New Drug Application for Pomalyst in this disease area by the end of 2019. In addition, the company has two additional studies planned in this disease.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Quick Facts

Editors Pick
EU Regulators Fine Five Banks For Forex Spot Trading Cartels
European Union regulators on Thursday fined five global banks a total of 1.07 billion euros, or $1.2 billion, for participating in foreign exchange spot trading cartels and manipulating the foreign-exchange currency market. The five banks are Barclays, Royal Bank of Scotland, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase and Japan's MUFG Bank, formerly known as Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi.
Walmart Q1 Profit Beats View, But Revenues Miss
Retail giant Walmart Inc. on Thursday reported an 80 percent surge in profit for the first quarter from last year, reflecting higher revenues and a gain on the company's equity investment in JD.com. Excluding items, adjusted earnings per share beat analysts' expectations, while revenues missed their estimates. The company's shares are gaining more than 1 percent in pre-market activity.
Tim Hortons Testing Beyond Meat Breakfast Sandwiches
Tim Hortons is testing Beyond Meat breakfast sandwiches at its select restaurants in Canada, saying that the move is part of its efforts to provide new options to customers. Starting Wednesday, select Tim Hortons stores will be testing three new breakfast sandwich options made with the 100 percent plant-based Beyond Meat Breakfast Sausage patty.
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2019 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap