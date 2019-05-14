Wall Street To Open Positive

Investors continue to be in a fearful situation expecting a trade war between U.S. and China as the retaliatory tariffs are announced by both the countries. At the same time, market feel that it would not last for long.

Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index point to a higher open for Wall Street.

Import and exports prices is the focus on economic announcement on Tuesday.

Asian shares finished mostly down, while European shares are trading positive.

As of 7.50 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 157.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were climbing 20.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were improving 70.50 points.

The U.S. major stocks ended the session on Monday in negative territory. The Dow plunged 617.38 points or 2.4 percent to 25,324.99, the Nasdaq plummeted 269.92 points or 3.4 percent to 7,647.02 and the S&P 500 dove 69.53 points or 2.4 percent to 2,811.87.

On the economic front, Import and Export Prices for April will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.7 percent, while it grew 0.6 percent in the prior month.

The Redbook data, a measure of comparable store sales at chain stores, discounters, and department stores, for the week will be published at 8.55 am ET.

Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President Esther George to deliver a speech about the Federal Reserve and the US at the Economic Club of Minnesota in Minneapolis, MN at 12.45 pm ET.

Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Tuesday. China's Shanghai Composite index ended the session down 20.10 points or 0.69 percent at 2,883.61. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped 428.22 points or 1.50 percent to 28,122.02.

Japanese shares hit a three-month low. The Nikkei average ended down 124.05 points or 0.59 percent at 21,067.23 after hitting as low as 20,751.45. The broader Topix index closed 0.40 percent lower at 1,534.98 after hitting over four-month low in initial trade.

Australian shares plunged to a one-month low. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index pared some losses to end the session down 57.70 points or 0.92 percent at 6,239.90 while the broader All Ordinaries index slipped 54.10 points or 0.85 percent to 6,327.20.

European shares are progressing. France's CAC 40 is climbing 59.27 points or 1.13 percent. Germany's DAX is up 68.76 points or 0.58 percent. FTSE 100 of U.K. is gaining 67.59 points or 0.94 percent. Swiss Market Index is up 29.05 points or 0.31 percent.

Eurozone's leading Blue Chip index, Euro Stoxx 50, is progressing 0.89 percent.

Business News