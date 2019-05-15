Tim Hortons Testing Beyond Meat Breakfast Sandwiches

Tim Hortons is testing Beyond Meat breakfast sandwiches at its select restaurants in Canada, saying that the move is part of its efforts to provide new options to customers.

Starting Wednesday, select Tim Hortons stores will be testing three new breakfast sandwich options made with the 100 percent plant-based Beyond Meat Breakfast Sausage patty.

The Canadian coffee chain noted that the new breakfast sandwich options, which taste just like meat, will satisfy vegans and meat lovers alike.

The Beyond Meat Breakfast Sandwiches will currently be available at select test market restaurant locations in Canada, with Tim Hortons planning a national rollout by the end of the summer if market tests confirm the potential for the platform.

Tim Hortons, owned by Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR, QSR.TO), has almost 4,000 locations across Canada.

Tim Hortons customers can choose from the three menu options - Beyond Meat Breakfast Sandwich, Beyond Meat Farmers Breakfast Wrap and Beyond Meat Vegan Sandwich - all featuring the Beyond Breakfast Sausage patty.

"Canadians are looking to incorporate plant-based options into their diets and we're thrilled to partner with Beyond Meat to test three Beyond Meat Breakfast Sandwiches - including an entirely vegan offering if the market test confirms the potential we see for the platform," said Alex Macedo, President of Tim Hortons.

Tim Hortons is also adding high protein Omelette Bites to the Tims Breakfast Anytime menu this week.

The Omelette Bites will be available in two flavors - Bacon & Cheese, featuring eggs baked with diced bacon and creamy cheddar cheese; and Spinach & Egg White, featuring cooked egg whites baked with cheddar cheese, spinach and onion.

Guests can mix and match when ordering, and each order includes two Omelette Bites.

Burger King, which is also owned by Restaurant Brands International, said Tuesday that it has expanded the roll-out of its plant-based Impossible Whopper sandwich to three new cities in addition to its first maker, St Louis.

The Impossible Whopper is a plant-based version of Burger King's Whopper Sandwich that uses an Impossible Burger for its patties.

Redwood City, California-based food startup Impossible Foods, a competitor to Beyond Foods, is the maker of the Impossible Burger.

