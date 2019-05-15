Cryptocurrency Daily Roundup - May 15

Here is a summary of some of the select stories on cryptocurrency and blockchain during the past 24 hours.

SEC Again Delays Decision on Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Application

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission has again delayed taking a decision on bitcoin exchange-traded fund or ETF application by Bitwise Asset Management. The regulator requested public comments to determine whether to approve or disapprove the proposed rule change related to the listing and trading of shares of the bitcoin ETF, as modified by amendment on May 7.

Microsoft Works On Decentralized Identity Network On Top Of Bitcoin Blockchain

Technology giant Microsoft is working on a decentralized identity or DID network on top of the bitcoin blockchain. In a blog post, the company announced an early preview of a Sidetree-based DID network, called Identity Overlay Network or ION. The infrastructure, atop the bitcoin blockchain, is based on an emerging set of open standards developed with partners in the Decentralized Identity Foundation.

Coinbase Extends Crypto-to-Crypto Trading Services To 50 More Countries

US cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase expanded its crypto-to-crypto trading service to 50 more countries. Direct trading between cryptos is currently becoming more popular than fiat-to-crypto trading. With this, Coinbase would be now serving customers in 103 countries, compared to 32 countries a year ago. It was in mid-April that the exchange extended its crypto-to-crypto trading service to 11 more countries across Latin America and Southeast Asia making a total of 53 countries.

Crypto-Payment Network Flexa Rolls Out SPEDN App

Crypto-payments network Flexa launched a new app called SPEDN to spend in cryptocurrencies to buy products from select retail outlets in the U.S. The use of cryptocurrency for purchases is expected to cut processing cost, eliminate fraud, and preserve privacy, compared to the typical cash alternatives of credit and debit cards.

Current Prices

As of this writing, Bitcoin is falling 0.57 percent or $45.75 at $7944.60 on Coinbase. Ethereum is trading up 12.38 percent or $25.50 at $231.25.

