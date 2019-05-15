Phantogram Announce Summer Headlining Tour

Phantogram have announced their plans to embark on a summer headlining tour.
The 20-date North American trek kick off on August 16 in Reno, Nevada, and will conclude on September 18 at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco. Phantogram will be joined at select dates by electronic duo Bob Moses.
"WE'RE BACK! We're finally getting back on the road again this summer in North America - so excited about it! The first batch of dates (most with Bob Moses) is up…" the duo wrote.
In addition to headlining dates, the duo consisting of Josh Carter and Sarah Barthel will also perform at festivals and concert series including Radio 104.5's 12th Birthday Celebration and Life is Beautiful in Las Vegas.
The tour presale began May 14, while general on-sale tickets will be available on Friday, May 17.
Phantogram Tour Dates:
June 2 - Camden, NJ @ Radio 104.5 12th Birthday Celebration
July 19 - Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party
August 16 - Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort
August 17 - Ogden, UT @ Twilight Concert Series
August 18 - Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
August 20 - Bellvue, CO @ Mishawaka Amphitheatre
August 22 - Council Bluffs, IA @ Stir Cove at Harrah's
August 23 - Kansas City, MO @ KC Live!
August 25 - St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
August 27 - Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
August 28 - Columbus, OH @ Express Live!
August 29 - Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
August 30 - Toronto, ON @ Rebel
August 31 - Clifton Park, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall
September 3 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues
September 5 - Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
September 6 - Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem
September 9 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
September 10 - Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company
September 12 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
September 13 - Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory
September 14 - Austin, TX @ Stubb's
September 16 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
September 18 - San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
September 20-22 - Las Vegas, NV @ Life Is Beautiful
For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com
Entertainment News