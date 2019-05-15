Phantogram Announce Summer Headlining Tour

Phantogram have announced their plans to embark on a summer headlining tour.

The 20-date North American trek kick off on August 16 in Reno, Nevada, and will conclude on September 18 at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco. Phantogram will be joined at select dates by electronic duo Bob Moses.

"WE'RE BACK! We're finally getting back on the road again this summer in North America - so excited about it! The first batch of dates (most with Bob Moses) is up…" the duo wrote.

In addition to headlining dates, the duo consisting of Josh Carter and Sarah Barthel will also perform at festivals and concert series including Radio 104.5's 12th Birthday Celebration and Life is Beautiful in Las Vegas.

The tour presale began May 14, while general on-sale tickets will be available on Friday, May 17.

Phantogram Tour Dates:

June 2 - Camden, NJ @ Radio 104.5 12th Birthday Celebration

July 19 - Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party

August 16 - Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort

August 17 - Ogden, UT @ Twilight Concert Series

August 18 - Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

August 20 - Bellvue, CO @ Mishawaka Amphitheatre

August 22 - Council Bluffs, IA @ Stir Cove at Harrah's

August 23 - Kansas City, MO @ KC Live!

August 25 - St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

August 27 - Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

August 28 - Columbus, OH @ Express Live!

August 29 - Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

August 30 - Toronto, ON @ Rebel

August 31 - Clifton Park, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall

September 3 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues

September 5 - Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

September 6 - Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

September 9 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

September 10 - Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company

September 12 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

September 13 - Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory

September 14 - Austin, TX @ Stubb's

September 16 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

September 18 - San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

September 20-22 - Las Vegas, NV @ Life Is Beautiful

Entertainment News