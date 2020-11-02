Australia Rate Decision On Tap For Tuesday

The Reserve Bank of Australia will warp up its monetary policy meeting on Tuesday and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

The RBA is expected to keep trim its benchmark lending rate by 15 basis points, to 0.10 percent from 0.25 percent.

South Korea will provide October numbers for consumer prices, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.5 percent on month and 0.7 percent on year. That's down from 0.7 percent on month and 1.0 percent on year in September.

The Philippines will see October results for the manufacturing PMI from Markit Economics; in September, the index score was 50.1.

Finally, the in Japan are closed on Tuesday in observance of Culture Day and will re-open on Wednesday.

