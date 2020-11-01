Japan Manufacturing PMI Rises To 48.7 In October - Jibun Bank

The manufacturing sector in Japan continued to contract, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from Jibun Bank revealed on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 48.7.

That's up from 47.7 in September, although it remains beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, output and new orders both fell at softer rates, while export orders increased for the first time since November 2018.

Business optimism reached its highest level since July 2017. Input cost inflation strengthened in October and, though modest overall, was the strongest since January.

