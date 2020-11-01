Taiwan Manufacturing Sector Slows In October - IHS Markit

The manufacturing sector in Taiwan continued to expand in October, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from IHS Markit revealed on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 55.1.

That's down from 55.2 in September, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, there were sharper rises in production and a substantial increase in new work, but the employment trend continued to weaken.

Operating margins remained under pressure as cost cuts rose sharply. The time taken for purchased inputs to be delivered continued to lengthen in October.

