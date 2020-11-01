Indonesia Manufacturing PMI Ticks Higher In October - IHS Markit

The manufacturing sector in Indonesia continued to contract, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from IHS Markit revealed on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 47.8.

That's up from 47.2 in September, although it remains beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, output and new orders fell again, although at slower rates. Job shedding continued among spare capacity, while purchasing activity and inventories declined further.

Supply chains remained under pressure, while delivery times lengthened for a ninth month in a row.

Economic News

