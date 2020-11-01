Vietnam Manufacturing PMI Ebbs In October - IHS Markit

The manufacturing sector in Vietnam continued to expand in October, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from IHS Markit revealed on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 51.8.

That's down from 52.2 in September, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, there were solid increases in new orders and production, while employment rose for the first time in nine months.

However, cost inflation rose to a 26-month high amid material shortages. Higher output requirements also led to a second successive monthly increase in purchasing activity.

