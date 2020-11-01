Malaysia Manufacturing PMI Slips In October - IHS Markit

The manufacturing sector in Malaysia continued to contract, and at a faster pace, the latest survey from IHS Markit revealed on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 48.5.

That's down from 49.0 in September, and it moves further beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, a renewed increase among Covid-19 cases served to undermine demand. Output was scaled back for the second straight month as the decline in exports increased.

Confidence in the 12-monthg outlook dipped. Weaker new order inflows meant that firms were able to deplete their backlogs of work.

